PARIS, Sept 7 Gabon's re-elected President Ali
Bongo said he would be a leader for all Gabonese people and that
it was for the Constitutional Court to decide whether there
should be a recount of last week's disputed vote result.
The European Union has questioned the validity of the result
which saw Bongo win by a wafer-thin margin and France has said a
recount would be wise.
Asked in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on Wednesday
whether he would permit a recount, Bongo told France's RTL
radio: "What people should be asking me to do is apply the law.
I cannot violate the law. As far as a recount is concerned ...
that's done at the level of the Constitutional Court."
