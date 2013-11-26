LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has announced an exchange and tender offer of its 8.2% 2017 USD1bn Eurobond, and will issue a new 144A/Reg S bond as part of the transaction.

Gabon, rated BB-/BB-, is offering to exchange new notes for the old bonds, and buy back some of the 2017 notes from the holders in cash.

The purpose of the exchange offer is to extend the country's debt maturity profile, and the purpose of the tender offer is to reduce the republic's funding costs, Gabon said in a statement.

The announcement of a minimum new issue yield is scheduled for December 2 this year, and the deadline for the receipt of acceptances is set for December 4.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the dealer managers.

(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)