LIBREVILLE, Sept 28 Gabon President Ali Bongo
promoted foreign minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet to the post of
Prime Minister on Wednesday, a day after Bongo was sworn in
following a razor-thin election victory whose integrity was
questioned by international observers.
A statement read on state television said Bongo asked
Ngondet to form an open government, in an apparent signal that
members of the opposition could be invited to join.
Bongo's victory by less than 6,000 votes has drawn unwelcome
scrutiny of the president, whose family has ruled the
oil-producing state in Central Africa for 49 years. Just a
handful of African leaders attended his inauguration.
France called for a recount of the Aug. 27 vote and the
European Union said it found anomalies in Bongo's stronghold
province of Haut-Ogooue, where he won 95 percent of the vote on
a 99.9 percent turnout. Opposition leader Jean Ping said the
election was rigged.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Matthew
Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bernard Orr)