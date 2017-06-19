DAKAR, June 19 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) has approved a $642 million loan agreement over three
years for OPEC member Gabon whose economy has been hit by
falling oil prices, it said in a statement on Monday.
"Today's Executive Board's decision enables an immediate
disbursement of ... about US$ 98.8 million," the statement said.
The loan, called an Extended Fund Facility and designed for
countries with balance of payment issues, represents more than
twice the country's IMF quota.
