LIBREVILLE Jan 10 Gabon has signed agreements
with the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) for
loans on two major infrastructure projects totalling more than
$200 million, the presidency said on Sunday.
The accords, which were signed on Friday, put up 51.6
billion CFA francs ($86 million) for the construction of a port
in Owendo, close to the capital, jointly owned with
Singapore-listed agricultural products group Olam International
.
"This port must assert itself as a major actor in the
primary sector of Gabon," read the presidency's statement. "(It)
will improve the competitiveness of the country."
The port is expected to be operational in the second quarter
of 2016.
A second agreement contributed an additional 75.6 billion
CFA francs ($126 million) of financing to the construction of a
major highway project connecting Libreville with towns in the
rest of the country expected to be completed at the end of 2016.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde was in Cameroon last week, where
she called for the six countries in the CEMAC bloc, which
includes Gabon, to improve regional trade, which currently
stands at 5 percent of formal trade.
Poor infrastructure has traditionally been a major hindrance
to regional trade and highways connect only two of the six
capitals included in the zone.
($1 = 601.9100 CFA francs)
