* Gabon burns 5 tonnes of poached ivory
* Poaching on the rise due to Asia demand
* President vows to fight poachers, smugglers
By Phal Mezui Ndong Gualbert
LIBREVILLE, June 27 Gabon on Wednesday burned
its stockpile of ivory seized from poachers, a highly symbolic
move against a surge in killings of elephants and rhinos across
Africa to meet Asian market demand.
It became the first central African state - described by its
national parks chief as the last elephant sanctuary on the
continent - to publicly destroy its ivory, following a path
blazed over two decades ago by the east African nation of Kenya.
"This gesture shows the government's commitment to work
tirelessly in the fight against international ivory
trafficking," Gabonese President Ali Bongo said after the
government's stack of ivory was torched.
"It is also a strong signal, a warning to poachers, so that
they should be aware that this illegal trade will no longer
flourish in Gabon. From henceforth, there will be a zero
tolerance for poaching," he said at a ceremony in the capital.
Over half the ivory stock, worth some 5 billion CFA francs
($9.5 million), had been seized from poachers and traffickers
since 2010, with the rest in the three prior years. Wildlife
groups said the ivory represented some 850 slain elephants.
The audited ivory that Gabon put to the torch weighed some
4,825 kg (10,600 pounds), encompassing tusks and almost 18,000
carved items, officials said.
SLAUGHTER ON THE RISE
The illegal slaughter of elephants and rhinos is on the
rise, an unsavory aspect of Asia's scramble for African
resources driven by the growing purchasing power of the region's
newly affluent classes.
Lee White, executive secretary of Gabon's national parks
agency, said during the ceremony that Africa had lost nearly 80
percent of its forest elephant population in the last 20 years.
"Gabon is the last sanctuary for elephants in Africa. For
example, there are now 20 times more elephants in Gabon than in
the Democratic Republic of Congo, even if that country is 10
times larger than Gabon," White said.
In South Africa, over 250 rhinos have been killed so far
this year alone to meet demand for the animal's horn, which is
worth more than its weight in gold. More are being killed each
week now than were being taken on an annual basis a decade ago.
A record number of big ivory seizures were made globally in
2011 and the trend looks set to continue in 2012 with elephant
massacres taking place from Congo to Cameroon.
Conservation groups WWF and TRAFFIC, which monitors the
global wildlife trade, said in a statement the tusks and
carvings set ablaze in Gabon had been subjected to an
independent audit to ensure none had been pilfered.
The independent audit of its stockpiles is significant after
wildlife groups reported that Zambia lost 3 tonnes of ivory from
government storage last week while Mozambique had 1.1 tonnes
stolen in February.
"If not managed properly, ivory stockpiles in the hands of
government suddenly 'get legs' and move into illegal trade.
Gabon's actions effectively keep the ivory out of the way of
temptation," said Tom Milliken, TRAFFIC's ivory trade expert.
Trade in rhino horn is strictly prohibited while that for
ivory is mostly illegal and heavily regulated.
($1 = 526.5770 CFA francs)
(Writing by Ed Stoddard and Bate Felix; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)