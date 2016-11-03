LIBREVILLE Nov 3 Gabonese officials detained 20
employees at the headquarters of the Echos du Nord opposition
newspaper on Thursday and took them away for questioning, staff
at the paper told Reuters.
OPEC member Gabon has faced international scrutiny,
including from former colonial power France, since President Ali
Bongo was declared winner of a disputed Aug. 27 election.
Echos du Nord's Editor-in-Chief Desire Ename said that
officials from Gabon's DGDI, a government department that
according to its website "acts preventively against any threat
interior or exterior" had taken the action.
"The employees were verbally threatened and seized and we
now have no means of communicating with them," he told Reuters
by telephone from Paris, where he said he had moved in 2014 for
safety reasons.
Ename's paper is regularly critical of Bongo, whose family
has ruled the Central African country for nearly 50 years.
Marky Edzang, a journalist at the paper who arrived at the
scene several minutes after the event, said armed men had taken
all of the staff present away in military vans.
Government spokesman Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, who could
not immediately be reached for comment, told local journalists
that nine people had been detained for questioning as part of an
investigation. This followed an article referring to an
"imminent military coup d'etat", he added.
Several protesters contesting the August poll result were
killed by security forces during a rare outbreak of violence
which also saw Gabon's parliament set alight.
Since then, a doctor who helped treat and catalogue the
injuries of protesters after the election was also arrested for
several days in October.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome and Emma Farge; Editing
by Alexander Smith)