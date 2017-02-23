(Adds detail, context)

LIBREVILLE Feb 23 Workers in Gabon have gone on strike at the Maurel et Prom Gabon SA oilfields halting production of 28,000 barrels per day, Sylvain Mayabi Binet, deputy secretary general of the National Organization of Petroleum Employees, said.

"All wells are stopped so zero production," Binet told Reuters.

Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell. French oil company Maurel et Prom Gabon SA operates the Onal and Coucal sites.

Binet said the workers wanted a separation allowance worth six months salary per year of service following the sale of a 72.65 percent stake in Maurel et Prom Gabon SA to Indonesian national oil company Pertamina.

Analysts valued the sale at 6-7 euros per share. The company's fields have reserves estimated at 200 million barrels.

(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jane Merriman)