LIBREVILLE Feb 23 Workers in Gabon have gone on
strike at the Maurel et Prom Gabon SA oilfields
halting production of 28,000 barrels per day, Sylvain Mayabi
Binet, deputy secretary general of the National Organization of
Petroleum Employees, said.
"All wells are stopped so zero production," Binet told
Reuters.
Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output
of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil
majors Total and Shell. French oil company
Maurel et Prom Gabon SA operates the Onal and Coucal sites.
Binet said the workers wanted a separation allowance worth
six months salary per year of service following the sale of a
72.65 percent stake in Maurel et Prom Gabon SA to Indonesian
national oil company Pertamina.
Analysts valued the sale at 6-7 euros per share. The
company's fields have reserves estimated at 200 million barrels.
There was no immediate response from the companies.
