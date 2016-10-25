(Adds details)

LIBREVILLE Oct 25 Oil workers will end a strike at French firm Maurel and Prom's Onal field in Gabon on Wednesday after a deal was reached to reinstate dismissed personnel, according to the agreement, which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The strike, which started Oct. 17, was related to workers who were laid off for missing work during unrest after a presidential election last month.

The document, signed by the company, the labour ministry and the ONEP oil workers union, said the staff would no longer be dismissed.

The oil workers' union will end their strike action and return to work from 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to the agreement.

The strike had cut production from the Onal field to 10,000 barrels per day from 28,000 bpd normally, the oil ministry said last week.

Violence erupted in the OPEC member when the opposition alleged electoral fraud after results from an Aug. 27 poll handed a narrow victory to incumbent President Ali Bongo.

Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome, writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)