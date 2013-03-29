LIBREVILLE, March 29 A prominent environmental
activist was sentenced to six months in prison for defamation in
Gabon, his lawyer said on Friday, after he accused an ally of
the president of secretly owning the local unit of commodities
giant Olam International.
Marc Ona Essangui said during a television broadcast that
President Ali Bongo's chief of staff, Liban Souleymane,
controlled Olam Gabon, which is developing timber,
palm oil and rubber projects in the tiny Central African nation.
Souleymane denied the allegation and brought a defamation
case against him, which we won in a Libreville court.
"I regret this decision against my client, who was only
fulfilling his role of a counterweight (to the government). I
will consult with my client and possibly appeal this decision,"
Ona Essangui's lawyer Ruphin Nkoulou said.
The court also ordered Ona Essangui to pay a fine of 5
million CFA francs ($9,800). The state prosecutor had requested
a one-year jail sentence.
During his first appearance in court on March 9, the
wheelchair-bound activist said he did not regret making the
accusation. "If I had it to do over again, I'd do the same
thing," he said at the time.
Olam began operating in Gabon in 1999, establishing a
logging operation. It later entered into a joint venture with
the Gabonese state to develop plantations and palm oil mills
with planned investments of around $236 million.
Gabonese environmental groups have for the past three years
requested publication of the joint venture agreement without
success.
Ona Essangui was jailed briefly in 2008 after calling for
more transparency in the country's public management.
($1 = 510.8300 CFA francs)
