* Would be second former member to rejoin in a year
* Gabon had joined OPEC in 1975, left in 1995
* Would be smallest producer in a 14-member OPEC
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, April 15 The African nation of
Gabon wants to rejoin OPEC after more than two decades, two OPEC
sources said, becoming the second former member in a year to
seek a return to the oil exporters' group just as it is taking
the first steps in years to prop up prices.
If it returned, Gabon would be the smallest producer in the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and bring its
ranks to 14 countries following last year's return of Indonesia,
which had quit in 2008.
"They sent the request to OPEC officially," said one of the
sources, an OPEC delegate.
An oil official in Gabon declined to comment.
Gabon joined OPEC in 1975 and left in 1995 over the exporter
group's refusal to grant its request for reduced annual
contributions in line with the country's small production, news
reports said at the time.
The move to rejoin comes as key OPEC members and outside
producers such as Russia are attempting to support prices
through a deal to freeze output which will be discussed this
weekend in Doha. The initiative has helped oil prices to start
recovering from a 12-year low reached in January.
OPEC in 2014 had abandoned its traditional role of cutting
supply to support the market, accelerating a drop in prices
which were falling due to oversupply and prompting critics to
question its relevance.
Gabon produces 200,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd)
according to the International Energy Agency, and output is in
decline. Last year, the government launched an offshore
licensing round in a bid to boost exploration.
Ecuador, which pumps 530,000 bpd, is currently the smallest
OPEC producer.
The next step, the sources said, would be for OPEC oil
ministers to discuss Gabon's request. They hold their next
meeting in June.
OPEC rules state that a country needs to have "a substantial
net export of crude" in order to become a full member. Still,
the ministers waived this requirement with the decision to
welcome back Indonesia, now a net oil importer.
Whether Gabon's return would be as straightforward is not
clear. Indonesia was deemed by OPEC to have "suspended" its
membership, while it calls Gabon's departure a "termination" -
implying a more formal severing of ties.
(Additional reportning by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Evans)