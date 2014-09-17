* Exports of pangolin scales from Africa top 6 tonnes
By Emma Farge and Gerauds Obangome
DAKAR/LIBREVILLE, Sept 17 Alongside dirt roads
twisting through the dense tropical forests of Gabon, the scaly
bodies of lifeless long-snouted pangolins dangle from sticks
stuck in the ground by hunters.
The pangolin, a mammal that looks like an anteater but has
the tough scales of a crocodile, has long been prized in central
Africa as a bushmeat delicacy.
But growing demand for it from Asia, where pangolin scales
are used in Chinese medicine to help women lactate and to cure
skin disorders, now threatens to hasten its demise and rob
African countries of a precious resource.
Conservationists say the demand boom is due to declining
wild populations in Asia as well as high numbers of Chinese
workers in Africa's resource and timber sectors, located in
remote regions of the continent's interior.
The example of Africa's elephants, whose numbers have been
slashed by demand from Asia for their ivory, have prompted
conservations to mobilise to protect the pangolins.
"It's always been ivory but the new pressure is on the
pangolin," said Lee White, the British-born head of Gabon's
national parks agency, which runs the 13 national parks covering
just over a tenth of the country's territory.
"We're looking out for workers here putting out orders for
pangolin and we've had to train sniffer dogs at the ports."
EXPORTS BOOM
Shy and near-sighted, pangolins only venture out from the
safety of their burrows or tree-top homes at night to scour for
insects. When startled, they curl up into a ball - a technique
that is futile against the cable snares set by local trackers.
All eight of the world's species of pangolin, which range
from 30 to 100 cm (12 to 39 in) in length, are threatened with
extinction.
Up until recently, African exports were thought to be done
opportunistically and on a small scale. One parcel of scales was
found nestled inside a tin of dog biscuits.
But so far this year, more than 6 tonnes of African pangolin
scales have been seized before export to Asia - more than the
combined total of all previous seizures.
Cameroon seized 1.5 tonnes at Yaounde airport in June,
according to senior customs department official Etienne Tabi
Mbang. Other shipments were intercepted from Kenya, Sierra Leone
and South Africa.
"There is potential for it to become more industrial as
people realise they can make money from pangolin scales, and we
are starting to see this already with seizures of large volumes
of scales," said Dan Challender, who is doing his PhD research
at the University of Kent in England on the pangolin trade and
co-chairs a pangolin specialist group.
Within Asia, around 10,000 animals are seized annually
despite a defacto trade ban, but Challender says this could
represent just 10 to 20 percent of the total trade.
POPULAR DISH
Following the arrest of a dozen Chinese workers with
pangolin scales last year, Gabon is working with researchers on
an investigation into the growing exports.
Francesca Baker, a post-graduate student at Imperial College
London who is heading a Gabon research group, says villagers
admit to selling carcasses to Asian workers.
One such worker approached a local bushmeat processor and
sought to strike a deal to purchase the scales.
Neighbouring Cameroon has also organised workshops for
customs officials at air and sea ports to identify and seize
pangolin shipments.
But while conservationists praise the work of some African
governments, they say tougher local legislation is required to
protect them. Gabon has three pangolin species but only one, the
giant pangolin, is protected from hunters.
Even so, it is still served in local restaurants.
"Despite Gabon being one of the better students in terms of
protecting the environment, the penalties for infringements are
far from being dissuasive," said Eric Arnhem of the Wildlife
Conservation Society of Gabon.
In the seaside capital Libreville, pangolin meat is popular
with the local elite. The meat is boiled for hours to remove the
scales in restaurants in the chic Montee de Louis district and
then dished out with cassava or banana for up to XAF
10,000($19.74) a plate, expensive compared with other dishes.
"The pangolin is in great demand from our clients although
it's rare to see it in the market," said Madeleine Sah, owner of
one of the restaurants. "But when we have it, it is sold
straight away."
