LIBREVILLE Jan 18 Gabon has recalled its
ambassador to Paris after the French prime minister appeared to
question the legitimacy of President Ali Bongo's election in
2009, the central African country's interior minister said.
The diplomatic spat is the latest sign of fraying relations
between the oil producing African nation and France, its former
colonial ruler, following a French probe into the origins of the
ruling Bongo family's wealth.
Asked during an interview on a popular French television
show on Saturday whether Bongo had been democratically elected,
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said: "No, not as I understand it."
Gabon's Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya said on
state television late on Sunday that the government was seeking
clarification of Valls' remark.
"We are surprised and shocked by the words of Manuel Valls
when our two countries have such excellent relations," he added.
French presidential and foreign ministry officials were not
immediately available for comment.
Gabon's opposition disputed the result of the 2009 election
at the time.
In August Bongo is expected to seek a second seven-year
mandate and will face one of his main critics, Jean Ping, a
former African Union chairman.
Gabon has twice before temporarily recalled Ambassador
Germain Ngoyo Moussavou in recent years, although each time he
has been reinstated.
For decades after independence in 1960, France and Gabon
remained close allies under "Francafrique" - a system whereby
veteran African leaders were given security guarantees in
exchange for business deals.
Ali Bongo won the 2009 presidential election after the death
of his father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled the oil-rich state
since 1967. Gabon is one of Africa's richest countries but
wealth is very unevenly distributed.
France remains a key player in Gabon's economy, with more
than 100 companies based there, including the country's biggest
oil producer Total.
It still has a military base in the capital Libreville with
more than 400 French soldiers.
