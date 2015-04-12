LIBREVILLE, April 12 Andre Mba Obame, once one
of Gabon's leading opposition figures, has died in neighbouring
Cameroon following a prolonged illness, his National Union
political party said on Sunday.
Mba Obame served as an advisor to longtime President Omar
Bongo, eventually rising to the post of minister of the
interior. However, he broke with the ruling party to run for the
presidency as an independent following Bongo's death in 2009.
Though official results handed victory to the late leader's
son, Ali Bongo, Mba Obame declared himself the winner, leading
the authorities to accuse him of treason.
"This is an immense loss for the National Union, the
Gabonese opposition, and for our country Gabon," a statement
from the party said, adding that Mba Obame had died around noon
on Sunday in Cameroon's capital, Yaounde. He was 57 years old.
Mba Obame joined the opposition grouping not long after the
2009 election and served as its executive secretary, though the
government outlawed the party two years later.
The ban was lifted in February, clearing the way for it to
put forward a candidate against President Bongo in next year's
election.
Mba Obame has been frequently absent from the central
African oil-producing nation for health reasons since 2009 and
it had not been immediately clear who would lead the National
Union.
Former African Union head Jean Ping is currently the main
opposition figure in the oil-producing state although recent
torture charges brought against him have clouded his political
future.
Bongo has faced mounting criticism in recent months over a
range of grievances and trade union disputes, leading to violent
demonstrations in December in which one protester was killed.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Joe Bavier,
editing by David Evans)