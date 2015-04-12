* Andre Mba Obame died in Cameroon on Sunday
* Supporters accuse government of murdering him
* Opposition youth rampage through capital
By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome
LIBREVILLE, April 12 Opposition supporters in
Gabon rampaged through the streets of the capital, burning cars
and setting fire to the embassy of Benin, following the death on
Sunday of a senior opposition leader, a Reuters witness said.
Andre Mba Obame died in Yaounde, capital of neighbouring
Cameroon, at around noon (1100 GMT), his National Union
political party announced. He was 57 years old.
Mba Obame served as an adviser to longtime President Omar
Bongo, eventually rising to the post of minister of the
interior. However, he broke with the ruling party to run for the
presidency as an independent following Bongo's death in 2009.
Though official results handed victory to the late leader's
son, Ali Bongo, Mba Obame declared himself the winner, leading
the authorities to accuse him of treason.
No cause of death was given in the statement from the
National Union, which Mba Obame joined not long after the 2009
election.
A Reuters witness who followed a group of supporters as they
burned government service cars and attacked Benin's embassy,
said many accused the government of murdering Mba Obame.
"Our leader, Andre Mba Obame, was poisoned by the regime and
one thing is sure, we will avenge his death," said Olgan
Ebanega, a youth member of the National Union.
The embassy was gutted by the fire, the witness said.
"Everything will be done to find the perpetrators and those
behind these criminal acts, because, according to initial
information, they were committed by individuals following
orders," Interior Minister Guy Bertrand Mpangou said.
Some opposition figures have questioned Bongo's origins,
saying he is Nigerian and therefore ineligible to be president.
The claim is rejected by his supporters.
They also accuse his chief of staff, Maixent Accrombessi, of
being from Benin, which is why the embassy was attacked,
opposition supporters said.
Mba Obame served as executive secretary of the National
Union, though the government outlawed the party two years after
the disputed polls.
"I think that the Gabonese people know that they've lost the
true president elected in 2009 in unclear conditions," National
Union spokesman François Ondo Edou told Reuters.
The ban on the National Union was lifted in February,
clearing the way for the party to put forward a candidate
against Bongo in next year's election.
Mba Obame had been frequently absent from the central
African oil-producing nation for health reasons, and it had not
been clear who would lead the party.
Former African Union head Jean Ping is currently the main
opposition figure although recent torture charges brought
against him have clouded his political future.
Bongo has faced mounting criticism in recent months over a
range of grievances and trade union disputes, leading to violent
demonstrations in December.
