PORT GENTIL, Gabon Feb 29 Gabon President Ali
Bongo said on Monday he would run for a second term in elections
later this year, seeking to extend his party's near 50-year rule
over the oil-producing central African state.
Bongo won a disputed election in 2009 after the death of his
father Omar Bongo and is now nearing the end of his first
seven-year mandate. There are no presidential term limits in
Gabon.
"Bongo Fils", or Bongo's son as he known locally, has sought
to reform and diversify the former French colony's oil-reliant
economy and increase public investment, although some of his
ambitious programmes have been hit by falling commodity prices.
"...I announce my candidacy for this year's presidential
election," he said during a visit to the oil hub of Port Gentil
which is a traditional stronghold for the opposition.
In the same speech, he stressed the need to fight against a
"system of privileges" in a country where much of the oil wealth
has historically flowed to a small elite.
Both Bongo and his main rival former African Union chairman
Jean Ping belong to this group and they may therefore struggle
to persuade voters that wealth distribution is a priority.
Gabon's one-round electoral system is seen as favouring the
incumbent and most analysts expect Bongo to remain as president,
though they also point to the risk of unrest due to high tension
between supporters of Bongo's Gabonese Democratic Party and
opponents.
Veteran leaders elsewhere in Africa have also sought to
extend their rules, sometimes changing their country's laws in
order to do so such as in Congo Republic, Rwanda and Burundi,
where serious fighting has erupted.
Last week, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh was endorsed by
his party to seek a fifth mandate in elections later this year.
The election is widely expected to take place in August
although the date has yet to be confirmed by authorities.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Emma Farge;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)