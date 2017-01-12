LIBREVILLE Jan 12 Royal Dutch Shell
workers in Gabon on Thursday began an "unlimited" strike on all
operations in the Central African OPEC member, the oil workers
union wrote in a letter to employees.
There was no immediate response from Shell, and the cause of
the strike was not immediately clear. But the union in December
called for better financial packages for employees and
threatened to down tools.
Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output
of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil
majors Total and Shell.
(Reporting by Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Edward McAllister;
Editing by Joe Bavier)