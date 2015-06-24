RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
BERLIN, June 24 Germany is weighing up two alternative proposals on how to cut CO2 emissions from the energy sector and plans to make a decision on July 1, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.
Gabriel said the economy ministry will decide between its original proposal -- to impose a penalty on the oldest and most polluting coal power plants -- and a suggestion from trade union IG BCE to gradually shut down coal power stations.
"The climate levy has the advantage from out point of view that it is efficient and cost-efficient," Gabriel told an energy industry conference.
"It has the disadvantage as the companies point out with understandable arguments that it could lead to job losses and a collapse of the industry that we don't want." (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Caroline Copley; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.