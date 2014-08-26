Aug 26 Gabriel Holding A/S : * Says Q3 EBIT DKK 5.2 million versus DKK 5.8 million * Says Q3 net sales DKK 70.9 million versus DKK 67.9 million * Sees FY 2013/14 revenue of around DKK 280 million (DKK 265 million) * Sees FY 2013/14 EBIT of around DKK 24 million (DKK 21.4 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage