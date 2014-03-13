March 13 Gabriel Resources Ltd could
lay off about 80 percent of the workers at its Romanian
subsidiary, or nearly 400 people, unless prospects for its Rosia
Montana gold project improve, the Canadian company said on
Thursday.
Gabriel, which is trying to secure permits for Rosia
Montana, which would be Europe's biggest open-pit gold mine,
said it gave the workers redundancy notices, and may terminate
contracts, effective May 1.
"We still remain fully committed to constructing and
operating a mine at Rosia Montana but we need to see a similar
commitment from Romania," Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Henry
said in a statement.
Following protests across the country opposing the mine, a
parliamentary commission rejected a draft bill in November that
would have allowed Rosia Montana to proceed. A second attempt to
approve the project as part of a new mining law failed in
December.
Gabriel said on Thursday it was "unable to provide guidance"
on when the government could approve its environmental permits.