BRIEF-Xerium appoints Mark Staton CEO and president
Xerium technologies inc - Staton also has been appointed to board, replacing Bevis.
Nov 20 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says targets capacity of its own-branded vehicles at 1 million by 2020
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11F3I7A
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million