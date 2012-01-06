HONG KONG Jan 6 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, a car manufacturing venture partner of Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, said it might only achieve 80 to 90 percent of the actual profit it had forecast for 2011.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday, the company said profit had been affected by unexpected external factors such as the earthquake in Japan, slowing economic growth and floods in Thailand, which caused parts shortages.

Sales volume in the second half of 2011 was lower than expected due to the overall downturn in the automobile industry, it added.

For statement click here

The company in March last year forecast 2011 profit would reach 5.03 billion yuan ($798.20 million), up from 4.33 billion yuan in 2010. ($1 = 6.3017 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)