BRIEF-Baidu, Bosch to deepen cooperation in automated driving
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Jan 25 Guangzhou Automobile Group, one of China's big state-owned auto enterprises, said it expects 2012 net profit to decline by 70 to 80 percent from a year earlier, according to a filing after markets closed on Friday.
Guangzhou Automobile, which makes cars with Japan's Honda , attributed a large part of the loss to reduced sales after a dispute between Japan and China over the Diaoyu Islands, increasing competition and restrictions on automobile purchases in some central Chinese cities.
For full statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: