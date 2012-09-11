* Stock market flotation or stake sale among options
* Company says market underestimating Alphaville's value
* Gafisa seeks final 20 pct stake but arbitration pending
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Brazilian homebuilder
Gafisa is considering floating its majority-owned
offshoot Alphaville in order to capture the company's true worth
which the market has underestimated, the company said in a
securities filing on Monday.
Gafisa said a flotation was one among several "strategic
options" it was considering for the high-end homebuilder.
Another would be to sell a stake in Alphaville, said Gafisa,
which owns 80 percent of the company.
"The main objective is to proceed with the option that
generates the greatest value for the Gafisa shareholder in the
long term," the company said in the filing.
Gafisa said Alphaville had produced average returns of 46
percent a year from 2007 to 2011. Project launches had also
quadrupled in that period to 972 million reais ($479.82
million).
A property boom was under way for much of that period in
Brazil's main cities, even as housing markets in developed
countries collapsed, though slowing economic growth is now
taming the pace of house price rises.
Gafisa has turned to financial specialist Rothschild to
weigh up its options and to consultants Bain & Company for
further strategic expertise.
Gafisa bought a 60 percent stake in Alphaville in 2006 and a
further 20 percent in 2010. It is awaiting the outcome of an
arbitration process over the purchase of the outstanding 20
percent which it is trying to buy.
Chief Executive of Gafisa, Alceu Duilio Calciolari, said
last month that arbitration could take another six to nine
months.
Gafisa shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&F Bovespa
stock exchange fell 1 percent on Monday to 3.95 reais ($1.95).
($1 = 2.0258 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by
Eric Meijer)