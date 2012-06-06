June 6 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa
will issue shares to help finance the purchase of the remaining
20 percent stake in its high-income housing unit Alphaville
Urbanismo SA that it does not already own, the company said in a
note to the securities regulator.
The company will issue 70.25 million shares, worth 149.6
million Brazilian reais ($74.14 million) at Wednesday's closing
price of 2.13 reais for its stock traded in Sao Paulo on the
BM&F Bovespa.
Gafisa said it had finalized a price of 358.9 million reais
for the outstanding 20 percent stake, meaning the share offer
will provide less than half of that.
Gafisa bought 60 percent of Alphaville in 2006 and raised
its stake to 80 percent in 2010.
($1 = 2.0177 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz)