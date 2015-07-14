RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said on Tuesday its launches of new projects rose by 16.5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago to 482 million reais ($153.5 million).

Contracted sales in the quarter grew 22.9 percent to 532.1 million reais, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 3.14 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Christian Plumb)