* Gafisa plans structure reforms to return to growth
* Homebuilder has struggled with low-income Tenda unit
SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa
on Sunday posted a net loss of 1.093 billion reais
($599.13 million) in 2011 as the company reviews changes to its
structure and operations to return to profit.
Gafisa had a net profit of 416 million reais in 2010, but
cancellations in its low-income Tenda unit on credit concerns
hit its results last year.
"Gafisa has made significant changes to its structure and
management to position the company in a path of long-term
development that improves its results. The financial results of
the year (2011) reflect those needed corrective actions," Gafisa
said in its preliminary annual results statement.
The company said its audited results will be released on
April 9 with details of fourth-quarter operations.
The weak results may stoke expectations of an impending
buyout. In February, Gafisa turned down a takeover offer from
U.S. buyout tycoon Sam Zell's Equity International and local
private equity firm GP Investimentos.
($1 = 1.8243 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Vivian Pereira; writing by Alonso Soto and
Michael Perry)