* Net income tumbles to 46 mln reais, misses estimates

* Expenses jump on rising financial, operating costs

* EBITDA rises 3 pct from a year earlier

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa (GFSA3.SA) said on Monday third-quarter net income tumbled 60 percent, missing analysts' estimates as expenses rose faster than revenue and project delays led to rising financial costs.

The Sao Paulo-based company earned 46 million reais ($26 million) in the quarter, according to a securities filing on Monday, falling short of expectations of a 101 million reais profit, according to a Reuters analyst survey. [ID:nN1E7A70G7]

Gafisa has been struggling with high inventory, slow sales growth and rising expenses. Chief Executive Alceu Duilio Calciolari told Reuters last month he is willing to sacrifice growth next year to improve profit margins and reduce debt. [ID:nN1E79D1FL]

The company has offered steep discounts on older inventory to clear hard-to-move units, and the homebuilder cut back new project launches by 15 percent in the quarter from a year ago.

The policy helped to lift the company's sales velocity -- a gauge of sales over supply -- to 62 percent in the quarter, from 57 percent a year earlier and 53 percent in the second quarter. Compared with the second quarter, net income recovered 84 percent from 25 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock options -- an indicator of operating profit known as adjusted EBITDA -- rose 3 percent from a year ago to 202 million reais. The indicator gained 34 percent on a sequential basis.

Net revenue rose 5 percent to 1.01 billion reais, while sales expenses jumped 26 percent in the period. Financial expenses jumped 59 percent to 89.74 million reais after delays in deliveries triggered a higher carry cost. ($1 = 1.77 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parrabernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)