BRIEF-Victoria Properties plans cash-settled issue for current shareholders in Q3
* PLANS CASH-SETTLED ISSUE FOR CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 7 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said on Tuesday it plans to launch new construction worth 2.1 billion to 2.5 billion reais ($890 million to $1.06 billion) in 2014 under its Tenda and Gafisa brands, according to a securities filing.
* PLANS CASH-SETTLED ISSUE FOR CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly distribution per unit 2.74 singapore cents versus 2.71 singapore cents