SAO PAULO May 7 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA
on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that beat
analyst estimates, helped by sales of completed homes as well as
an increase in earnings at its division that targets low-income
buyers.
Consolidated net profit reached 31.6 million reais ($10.45
million)in January-March, versus a 39.8 million reais loss a
year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll were split on their estimates,
with two projecting a 10 million reais loss on average, and four
forecasting mean profit of 11.4 million reais.
Gafisa has been working to cut expenses and boost profit
margins in recent quarters after rapid expansion into untried
regions outside its base of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous,
industrialized and wealthy region.
The value of new projects launched in the quarter fell 41
percent to 313.6 million reais, while the value of contracts for
residential units rose 77 percent to 423.3 million reais.
"Amid the likely continuation of current economic
conditions, we expect to take a conservative approach to launch
activity throughout the remainder of the year," Gafisa said in
the filing to the stock exchange.
The company's Tenda division, which specializes in building
homes for low-income earners, posted an 11.4 million real profit
versus a 37.5 million real loss a year earlier, mostly due to
improved profitability and cost controls in newer projects.
Gafisa bought Tenda in 2008, but a series of budget overruns
and canceled contracts led to a management overhaul focused on
better spending controls and lower risk. Gafisa plans to spin
off Tenda but recently said the process could stretch into 2016.
The company's middle-income division, also named Gafisa,
reported a 20.2 million reais profit, from a 2.3 million reais
loss a year earlier. Most of the profit came from equity income
from a stake in developer Alphaville, while the rest came
largely from sales of completed homes.
Gafisa's consolidated adjusted gross profit margin, or the
percentage of net sales left over after deducting operating
costs, reached 34.5 percent in the quarter from 30.5 percent a
year earlier.
($1 = 3.0251 Brazilian reais)
