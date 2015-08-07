SAO PAULO Aug 7 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA
on Friday reported second-quarter profit that beat
analysts' estimates, helped by sales of completed homes as well
as an increase in earnings at its division that targets
low-income buyers.
Consolidated net profit reached 28.5 million reais ($8
million) in April-June, versus an 851 million real loss a year
earlier, according to a securities filing.
Analysts in a Reuters poll expected a 22.7 million reais
profit.
Gafisa has focused its efforts in recent quarters on selling
unwanted inventory and ramping up operations at its Tenda unit,
which specializes in building homes for low-income earners.
The lower end of the market has been relatively resilient
this year due to the support of a government housing subsidy
program and high levels of repressed demand for affordable
housing.
Meanwhile, the more expensive end of the market, which tends
to attract real estate investors, has been hammered by higher
interest rates and sinking consumer confidence.
The value of new projects launched by Tenda in the quarter
rose 132 percent to 229.4 million reais, while the value of
projects launched under the middle-income Gafisa brand fell 20
percent to 252.6 million reais as the company adjusts its
operations to the current market situation.
Tenda posted a 20 million real profit versus an 18 million
real loss a year earlier, mostly due to improved profitability
and cost controls in newer projects. Meanwhile, the Gafisa
division saw an 8.5 million real profit, down from 17.1 million
reais in the second quarter of 2014.
Gafisa's consolidated adjusted gross profit margin, or the
percentage of net sales left over after deducting operating
costs, declined to 33.9 percent in the quarter from 34.5 percent
in the first three months of 2015.
($1 = 3.51 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)