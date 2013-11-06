SAO PAULO Nov 6 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA
's third-quarter profit tripled as it reduced exposure
to less profitable projects and sales cancellations declined.
The homebuilder posted third-quarter net earnings of 15.8
million reais ($6.9 million) according to a securities filing
late on Tuesday, up from a 4.8 million reais profit in the same
period last year.
Three of six analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted a
third-quarter profit of 35.4 million reais, on average, while
the other half expected a loss of 6 million reais.
Gafisa embarked on a turnaround strategy in October 2011
after a rapid expansion into unfamiliar markets led to huge cost
overruns, sales cancellations and big quarterly losses.
The third quarter results suggest the company's efforts to
refocus on the core markets of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are
bearing fruit, as cancellations dropped 23.6 percent from the
previous three months.
Gafisa generated 32.1 million reais of cash in the quarter,
reversing so-called "cash burn," or the speed at which cash is
spent on new projects, of 27.6 million reais the prior quarter.
Still, total debt at the company rose to 126 percent of
shareholder equity from 96 percent at the end of June.
Analysts remain uncertain over Gafisa's future after the
company sold off 70 percent of its profitable Alphaville unit in
June. The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, will
help reduce a heavy debt burden but leaves the company more
concentrated in the middle and low-income segments with its
Gafisa and Tenda brands, respectively.
New project launches in the quarter were up 10.3 percent
from a year earlier at 498.3 million reais. The company said
launches would increase in the fourth quarter due to delays in
licenses and project approvals in the third quarter.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
8.2 percent from a year earlier to 140 million reais, beating
the average estimate of 93 million reais in the Reuters survey.
($1 = 2.29 reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)