SAO PAULO Nov 6 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA 's third-quarter profit tripled as it reduced exposure to less profitable projects and sales cancellations declined.

The homebuilder posted third-quarter net earnings of 15.8 million reais ($6.9 million) according to a securities filing late on Tuesday, up from a 4.8 million reais profit in the same period last year.

Three of six analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted a third-quarter profit of 35.4 million reais, on average, while the other half expected a loss of 6 million reais.

Gafisa embarked on a turnaround strategy in October 2011 after a rapid expansion into unfamiliar markets led to huge cost overruns, sales cancellations and big quarterly losses.

The third quarter results suggest the company's efforts to refocus on the core markets of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are bearing fruit, as cancellations dropped 23.6 percent from the previous three months.

Gafisa generated 32.1 million reais of cash in the quarter, reversing so-called "cash burn," or the speed at which cash is spent on new projects, of 27.6 million reais the prior quarter.

Still, total debt at the company rose to 126 percent of shareholder equity from 96 percent at the end of June.

Analysts remain uncertain over Gafisa's future after the company sold off 70 percent of its profitable Alphaville unit in June. The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, will help reduce a heavy debt burden but leaves the company more concentrated in the middle and low-income segments with its Gafisa and Tenda brands, respectively.

New project launches in the quarter were up 10.3 percent from a year earlier at 498.3 million reais. The company said launches would increase in the fourth quarter due to delays in licenses and project approvals in the third quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 140 million reais, beating the average estimate of 93 million reais in the Reuters survey.

