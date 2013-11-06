By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO Nov 6 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA 's third-quarter profit tripled because it reduced exposure to less-profitable projects and sales cancellations declined.

The homebuilder posted net earnings of 15.8 million reais ($6.9 million), up from 4.8 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing late on Tuesday.

Analysts' expectations for the quarter diverged widely. Three of six analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast earnings of 35.4 million reais on average, while the other half expected a small loss.

Shares spiked in early Sao Paulo trading on Wednesday, rising as much as 6.6 percent to 3.08 reais.

Gafisa embarked on a turnaround strategy in October 2011 after a rapid expansion into unfamiliar markets led to huge cost overruns, sales cancellations and big quarterly losses.

The third-quarter results suggest the company's efforts to refocus on the core markets of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are bearing fruit, as cancellations dropped 23.6 percent from the previous three months.

Gafisa generated cash of 32.1 million reais. In the previous quarter, it posted negative free cash flow of 27.6 million reais.

Still, total debt at the company rose to 126 percent of shareholder equity from 96 percent at the end of June.

Analysts remain uncertain about Gafisa's future after the company sold off 70 percent of its profitable Alphaville unit in June. It will use part of the cash from the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, to help pay off its highest-yield debt, Chief Financial Officer Andre Bergstein said on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

The company has yet to detail other potential uses for the expected 1.4 billion reais the sale will yield, but some analysts, such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Guilherme Vilazante, have pointed to a possible share buyback.

"The conclusion of the stake sale in Alphaville continues to be an important driver for the shares," Credit Suisse Securities analyst Nicole Hirakawa wrote in an investor note Wednesday. "There has been some concern in the market as the (conclusion) is taking longer than anticipated. However, we are confident that Gafisa is on the verge of announcing positive news."

New project launches in the quarter were up 10.3 percent from a year earlier at 498.3 million reais. The company said launches would increase in the fourth quarter due to delays in licenses and project approvals in the third quarter.

The company may decide to delay some of those projects further, depending on market conditions, Chief Executive Officer Duilio Calciolari said on the conference call.

Excluding special items, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 140 million reais, beating the average estimate of 93 million reais in the Reuters survey.