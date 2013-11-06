By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO Nov 6 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA
's third-quarter profit tripled because it reduced
exposure to less-profitable projects and sales cancellations
declined.
The homebuilder posted net earnings of 15.8 million reais
($6.9 million), up from 4.8 million reais a year earlier,
according to a securities filing late on Tuesday.
Analysts' expectations for the quarter diverged widely.
Three of six analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast earnings of
35.4 million reais on average, while the other half expected a
small loss.
Shares spiked in early Sao Paulo trading on Wednesday,
rising as much as 6.6 percent to 3.08 reais.
Gafisa embarked on a turnaround strategy in October 2011
after a rapid expansion into unfamiliar markets led to huge cost
overruns, sales cancellations and big quarterly losses.
The third-quarter results suggest the company's efforts to
refocus on the core markets of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are
bearing fruit, as cancellations dropped 23.6 percent from the
previous three months.
Gafisa generated cash of 32.1 million reais. In the previous
quarter, it posted negative free cash flow of 27.6 million
reais.
Still, total debt at the company rose to 126 percent of
shareholder equity from 96 percent at the end of June.
Analysts remain uncertain about Gafisa's future after the
company sold off 70 percent of its profitable Alphaville unit in
June. It will use part of the cash from the deal, which is
expected to close in the fourth quarter, to help pay off its
highest-yield debt, Chief Financial Officer Andre Bergstein said
on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
The company has yet to detail other potential uses for the
expected 1.4 billion reais the sale will yield, but some
analysts, such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Guilherme
Vilazante, have pointed to a possible share buyback.
"The conclusion of the stake sale in Alphaville continues to
be an important driver for the shares," Credit Suisse Securities
analyst Nicole Hirakawa wrote in an investor note Wednesday.
"There has been some concern in the market as the (conclusion)
is taking longer than anticipated. However, we are confident
that Gafisa is on the verge of announcing positive news."
New project launches in the quarter were up 10.3 percent
from a year earlier at 498.3 million reais. The company said
launches would increase in the fourth quarter due to delays in
licenses and project approvals in the third quarter.
The company may decide to delay some of those projects
further, depending on market conditions, Chief Executive Officer
Duilio Calciolari said on the conference call.
Excluding special items, earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization fell 8.2 percent from a year
earlier to 140 million reais, beating the average estimate of 93
million reais in the Reuters survey.