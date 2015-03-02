Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
SAO PAULO, March 2 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA is still working on an eventual spinoff of its low-income Tenda unit despite uncertainties about financial markets, executives told analysts on a Monday conference call. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources