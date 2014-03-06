BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
FRANKFURT, March 6 German real estate group Gagfah SA announced on Thursday that Chairman Jonathan Ashley would resign on March 25 and will be replaced by Gerhard Zeiler.
Gagfah said Zeiler is an Austrian media manager and currently President of Turner Broadcasting System International, a Time Warner Company. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.