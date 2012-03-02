FRANKFURT, March 2 Gagfah and
the eastern German city of Dresden have agreed to a 40 million
euro settlement of a legal dispute in which the city had
demanded penalties of more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion)
from the real estate group, Gagfah said on Friday.
"The settlement agreement provides for the withdrawal of all
complaints and the mutual waiver of the claims," Gagfah said in
a statement.
In March last year, Dresden brought two complaints against
Gagfah subsidiaries, arguing they had breached tenant protection
agreements.
The Gagfah units contested the claims and lodged
counter-complaints. Gagfah's share price has fallen by nearly
half over the last year.
The deal unveiled on Friday, which still needs to be
approved by the city council and city legal supervisors, would
require Gagfah to pay around 40 million euros, including up to 4
million euros of the city's legal costs.
The city council is expected to decide on the deal on March
15, Luxembourg-based Gagfah said, adding that it had also agreed
to invest more money in the upkeep of its apartments in the
city.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)