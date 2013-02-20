FRANKFURT Feb 20 German real estate group Gagfah concluded refinancing the 1.06 billion euros ($1.42 billion) Woba portfolio, the company said.

The previous loan for the portfolio was due to mature on May 15 of this year, Gagfah said.

The Woba portfolio consists of 38,000 apartments located in the eastern German city of Dresden and makes up a quarter of the portfolio of Gagfah.