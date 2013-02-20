BRIEF-Bruce Karsh reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Inseego - sec filing
* Bruce Karsh reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Inseego Corp as of may 26, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 20 German real estate group Gagfah concluded refinancing the 1.06 billion euros ($1.42 billion) Woba portfolio, the company said.
The previous loan for the portfolio was due to mature on May 15 of this year, Gagfah said.
The Woba portfolio consists of 38,000 apartments located in the eastern German city of Dresden and makes up a quarter of the portfolio of Gagfah.
* Bruce Karsh reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Inseego Corp as of may 26, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ellington Financial LLC files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: