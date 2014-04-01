FRANKFURT, April 1 Deutsche Bank is placing 30 million shares in German real estate group Gagfah at between 11.00 euros and 11.20 euros a share, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The bank is placing the shares on behalf of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

In July, Gagfah said Fortress would cut its stake in the real estate company. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Edward Taylor, editing by Philipp Halstrick and Jane Merriman)