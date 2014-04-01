BRIEF-Randolph Bancorp Inc Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
FRANKFURT, April 1 Deutsche Bank is placing 30 million shares in German real estate group Gagfah at between 11.00 euros and 11.20 euros a share, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The bank is placing the shares on behalf of Fortress Investment Group LLC.
In July, Gagfah said Fortress would cut its stake in the real estate company. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Edward Taylor, editing by Philipp Halstrick and Jane Merriman)
ABUJA, April 25 Nigeria's central bank sold $25 million on Tuesday in its first day of offering foreign exchange to investors and exporters, it said in a statement.