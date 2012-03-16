FRANKFURT, March 16 The city of Dresden
approved a 40 million euro ($52 million) settlement of a
billion-euro suit the eastern German city brought against Gagfah
, sending the German real estate company's shares
higher.
The city council's vote in favour of the deal is the last
step necessary to approve the settlement, ending a months-long
dispute in which Dresden demanded 1.1 billion euros from Gagfah.
Shares of Gagfah, whose biggest shareholder is U.S. investor
Fortress, were up 9.2 percent at 6.28 euros by 1416 GMT,
at their highest level in almost one year and outperforming a
0.1 percent gain by Germany's mid-cap index.
Gagfah's stock lost almost half of its value in 2011 but has
risen by about 45 percent already since the start of this year.
Dresden already agreed at the beginning of March to settle
the lawsuit, in which it charged Gagfah had violated tenant
protection agreements.
The proposal narrowly passed in the city council, with 37
out of 71 votes cast backing the deal, after opposition from the
Social Democrats (SPD) and the Green Party.
Gagfah remains the subject of legal action as the state
prosecutors of the German city of Duesseldorf investigate
charges of insider trading against four Gagfah executives,
including Chief Executive Officer William Brennan.