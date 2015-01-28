BERLIN Jan 28 Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington said on Wednesday the federal cartel office had approved its takeover of rival Gagfah .

The cash and shares deal is set to create Europe's second largest real estate company after France's Unibail-Rodamco with some 350,000 flats and a portfolio totalling 21 billion euros.

Deutsche Annington said it expected the deal to close in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber)