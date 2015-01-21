Jan 21 Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington said it had gained control of almost three quarters of shares in rival Gagfah, for which it has made a 3.9 billion euro ($4.5 billion) public offer ending later on Wednesday.

By Wednesday, 74.4 percent of all outstanding Gagfah shares had been tendered, including financial instruments, exceeding a threshold Deutsche Annington had set at 57 percent.

The cash and shares deal is set to create Europe's second largest real estate company after France's Unibail-Rodamco with some 350,000 flats and a portfolio totalling 21 billion euros, Deutsche Annington has said.

The offer period ends at 2300 GMT on Wednesday. Deutsche Annington said it would publish the final acceptance level of the takeover offer on Jan. 26.

An additional offer period will likely run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9.

