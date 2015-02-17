Feb 17 Deutsche Annington says

* At the end of the additional Acceptance Period on 9 February 2015, the voluntary public takeover offer by Deutsche Annington to all shareholders of GAGFAH has been accepted for a total of 230,954,655 million shares in GAGFAH.

* This corresponds to approximately 93.82% of all currently outstanding shares and voting rights in GAGFAH.