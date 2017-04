LONDON, April 2 Deutsche Bank has placed 330 million euros of shares in German real estate group Gagfah SA, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The placement priced at the bottom of an 11-11.20 euro range offered on Tuesday. Shares in Gagfah fell 2.2 percent after the 30 million share placement when the market opened on Wednesday. (Reporting By Freya Berry)