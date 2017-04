FRANKFURT Aug 14 German real estate company Gagfah said on Wednesday it sees growth in funds from operations (FFO) per share accelerating to at least 25 percent next year from a targeted 5-10 percent this year.

In the first half of 2013, its recurring FFO was stable at 47.7 million euros ($63.1 million), it said.

