Fitch Downgrades Salvadorian Banks after Sovereign Action; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.