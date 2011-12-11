MUMBAI Dec 11 State-run gas utility GAIL
(India) Ltd has signed a pact with a unit of Cheniere
Energy Partners, L.P., USA for supply of 3.5 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually, it said in a statement on
Sunday.
The supply and purchase agreement with Sabine Pass
Liquefaction, LLC, will ensure LNG supply for twenty years with
deliveries commencing in 2017, the statement said.
Under the agreement, which is valid for twenty years with an
extension option of up to ten years, GAIL will pay Sabine
Liquefaction as per contractual provisions.
No financial details were immediately available.
Shares of GAIL, which the market values at $9.6 billion,
ended 0.77 percent down at 392.6 rupees in a weak Mumbai market
on Friday.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)