MUMBAI GAIL Ltd (GAIL.NS) plans to raise capacity at its Dabhol LNG terminal to 7 million tonnes in two years from 5 million tonnes now, its Chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Thursday.

The state-run gas transmission company, which commissioned its 5 million tonne Dabhol liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Thursday, is considering buying 6 to 7 LNG carriers and will decide on it in 3 to 4 months.

GAIL will get the first cargo to start its Dabhol LNG terminal on January 24 from Russia's Gazprom. It had signed a 20-year agreement to source LNG from Gazprom.

