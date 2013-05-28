NEW DELHI May 28 India's state-run gas company GAIL plans to get 34 cargoes this fiscal year through a combination of spot and mid-term deals, compared with 12 cargoes it received last year, its chairman said on Tuesday.

B.C. Tripathi said regular supply to Dabhol, a 5-million-tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas terminal on the country's west coast, will begin from October. The terminal has been shut since early May.

Tripathi also said GAIL plans to issue a 10 billion rupees ($180 million) bond next quarter. ($1 = 55.56 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by Anurag Kotoky)