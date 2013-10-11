BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
Oct 11 India's state-run gas company GAIL is selling about $65 million worth of stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd through block trade, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
GAIL is selling 60 million shares in China Gas at a price range of HK$8.2 to HK$8.3 per share, the term sheet showed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors