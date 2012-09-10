HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Basis Point) - The US$300m six-year term loan for GAIL (India) Ltd will be launched into general syndication, according to a source familiar with the matter.

As previously reported (story, July 17), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp won the sole mandate for the loan. Timing has not yet been finalised but launch could occur around the end of this month, the source said.

The underwritten facility has an average life of 5.5 years. Funds are for capital expenditure.

GAIL sealed three US$100m bilateral loans from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and SMBC last December and January. (Reporting by Maggie Chen)